Tuesday, 28 September 2021 – Business was brought to a standstill on a busy street after a jilted husband confronted another man and attacked him for having an affair with his wife.

The alleged wife snatcher, who was driving a Landcruiser V8, tried to run for his dear life after being caught off guard, but the aggrieved man chased after him while armed with a cutlass.

Luckily, police officers calmed down the situation before things turned ugly.

The jilted husband, who was breathing fire like a wounded lion, was handcuffed and taken to a police station.

Here’s the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.