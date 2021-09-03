Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 September 2021 – Nicah The Queen, the ex-wife of Dr. Ofweneke, is enjoying life as a single mother after parting ways with the popular comedian.

Ofweneke divorced Nicah after he discovered that she had secret affairs with multiple men.

Nicah also discovered that Ofweneke had a string of girlfriends, leading to a nasty divorce.

The well-endowed singer has turned into some sort of a socialite after divorce.

See these juicy photos that she posted online parading her humungous ‘nyash’ and voluptuous curves.

