Friday, 03 September 2021 – Nicah The Queen, the ex-wife of Dr. Ofweneke, is enjoying life as a single mother after parting ways with the popular comedian.
Ofweneke divorced Nicah after he discovered that she had secret affairs with multiple men.
Nicah also discovered that Ofweneke had a string of girlfriends, leading to a nasty divorce.
The well-endowed singer has turned into some sort of a socialite after divorce.
See these juicy photos that she posted online parading her humungous ‘nyash’ and voluptuous curves.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
