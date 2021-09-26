Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to offer state immunity to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga when he becomes President of Kenya in 2022.

Ruto, who spoke in Awendo, Migori County on Saturday, also said he will provide Uhuru and Raila with enough security guards once they retire in the 2022 presidential poll.

“I will ensure they enjoy state protection and immunity.

“I will provide them with enough policemen to move around them ensuring that they are well protected,” Ruto said.

The DP went further and assured Kenyans that the Bottom-up economic approach is the solution to all hustlers in the country.

Ruto also said that he is the best candidate to succeed Uhuru, stating he has gained enough experience while serving as the Deputy President for two terms.

