Friday, September 24, 2021 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has finally addressed reports about the missing file on the Arror and Kimwarer dams case.

In a statement released by his office on Friday, Haji denied claims that the file was missing.

He however admitted that the only file that had gone missing was about an application that had been filed at the High Court.

“The only missing file, in this case, relates to an application filed at the High Court by CMC Di Ravenna companies and their directors, a matter we have already responded to and are ready to prosecute at the earliest opportunity as when the date is set for hearing,” the statement reads.

Last week, there were reports that one of the files in the case had gone missing and former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich may go scot-free.

Haji said such information was meant to mislead the public and raise suspicions on how the case is being handled.

“The ODPP wishes to clarify that this missing file is a court file in the custody of the court’s registry and the article in The Star misrepresents the facts,” reads the statement that was signed by the Senior Director Public Prosecution, Alex Muteti.

Rotich and former Treasury Principal-Secretary, Kamau Thugge, are among senior government officials who are implicated in the over Sh 20 billion dams scandal.

