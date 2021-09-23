Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid has recognized the efforts by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to digitize its operations.

Addressing the ongoing 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-76) in New York yesterday, Kaljulaid recognized Noordin Haji’s efforts to speed up prosecution of cases through a digital approach.

She pointed out how Kenyans can get justice without travelling for long distances with the ODPP being able to dispense its duties digitally.

Early this month, Kaljulaid made a three-day official visit to the country where she interacted with leaders from different arms of the government including the ODPP.

Estonia is considered one of the most advanced digital societies globally having one of the most efficient, secure and transparent ecosystems, with online government services at 99 percent.

In 2002, the country launched a digital Identification Card, moving away from the physical IDs and later on, became the first country to hold an online General Election.

During the official visit, the Estonian President supported the move by the Kenyan government to abolish the traditional IDs and replace them with Huduma Namba.

ODPP thanked President Kaljuaid for the recognition before the world leaders.

“The ODPP_KE wishes to thank the Estonian President, Her Excellency Kersti Kaljulaid, who, in addressing the 76th Session of the UNGA, mentioned the digital efforts by the DPP in enhancing access to justice,” ODPP commented.

The Estonian leader noted that her country will in February 2022 launch a global alliance for countries interested in environmental data.

The Kenyan DAILY POST