Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – A close confidant of Deputy President William Ruto has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta on what he should do to end the ongoing skirmishes in Laikipia County.

In the past 2 weeks, bandits from the Pokot community have killed 10 people in Ol moran among them 3 police officers.

The bandits have also torched houses belonging to members of the Kikuyu community living in the Ol Moran area.

Speaking on Thursday, Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, asked Uhuru to use his powers as the Commander-in-Chief to end the insecurity that has rocked the expansive county.

He asked the Head of State to use his powers to deploy Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers to end the violence once and for all.

“I am calling on our President who is also the Commander-in-Chief to deploy the Kenya Defence Forces in Laikipia to stop the skirmishes and displacement of the population. We elected the President, not Matiang’i and Mutyambai to protect life and property,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua also requested the president to personally take charge of the operation to ensure that normalcy is restored in the Laikipia West constituency.

“We ask our President to take personal charge of the situation to have the bandits flushed out, normalcy restored and those displaced assisted to rebuild their lives,” Gachagua stated

The Kenyan DAILY POST