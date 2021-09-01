Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have expressed disappointment with Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, for disclosing the multibillion properties owned by the second in command.

Appearing before the National Assembly Security Committee on Wednesday, Matiang’i tabled a list of 10 properties that are owned by Ruto.

Matiang’i said Ruto owns, Kitengela Gas, Weston Hotel, Murumbi farm in Trans Nzoia County, Mutara ranch in Laikipia County, Dolphin Hotel in Mombasa, Mata farm in Taita Taveta County, poultry farm in Eldoret, a palatial residence in Eldoret, 5 choppers and two private hangars at Wilson Airport.

However, in a fast response, Ruto’s allies led by former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, vowed to also list properties owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta and several security officers assigned to the Head of State.

“Listening to the Ruaraka THIEF aka CS @FredMatiangi- he has just opened up what some call Unintended Consequences! – So how much Security is allocated to President Kenyatta? Let us list his businesses…. the THIEF has invited us to that discussion,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST