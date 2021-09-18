Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has sent a warning to Members of Parliament who are planning to revive the moribund Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) through Parliament.

Speaking at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County on Friday when he met a delegation of grassroots leaders from Bungoma County, Ruto said there was no need for the legislators to continue to discuss ways of changing the Constitution to create positions for few individuals at the expense of service delivery to millions of Kenyans.

He noted that there were several bills in Parliament, including the NHIF one that needed urgent attention from the legislators if universal health coverage was to be attained across the country.

“MPs should stop wasting time and resources discussing the change of Constitution to create positions for some few individuals instead of prioritising issues that have a direct impact on the lives of millions of Kenyans,” Ruto said.

He urged the MPs to focus on legislation that has a direct benefit to ordinary citizens.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader, Raila Odinga are the men behind BBI and they are marshaling their MPs to pass the document through Parliament after courts nullified it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST