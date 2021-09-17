Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans not to blame President Uhuru Kenyatta over the recent increase in fuel prices.

In the latest price review by the Energy and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday, September 14th, the prices of a litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene increased by Sh7.58, Sh7.94 and Sh12.97 respectively.

A litre of petrol in Nairobi is now retailing at Sh134.72, Sh115.60 for diesel while a litre of kerosene goes for Sh110.82.

The sharp rise in fuel prices announced on Tuesday sparked uproar and protests across the country with many Kenyans castigating President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s leadership.

But Ruto, who was speaking in a meeting with delegates from Kandara constituency in his official residence in Karen Nairobi on Thursday, said Uhuru is innocent and said people whom the president entrusted to run the energy sector are behind the astronomical increase in fuel prices.

“There are people who have been assigned responsibilities by the president.

“It is time for them now to assume those responsibilities and provide advice to the government so that the right decisions can be made to manage the current situation where the prices of fuel are going up,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST