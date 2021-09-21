Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto stormed the Ukambani region on Tuesday where he addressed mammoth crowds in Emali, Sultan Hamud, and Salama towns in Makueni County.

The second in command, who was accompanied by Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok and a section of Ukambani MPs and politicians, said that the Bottom-Up Economic Model will be realised in his administration, whereby the common citizens will be involved in building the economy.

The DP said that the next government will accommodate every Kenyan.

“We have agreed that in this country, no one will be left behind. Every time, they have been telling us to change the Constitution to create a prime minister’s post and to share power.

“We are telling them this time that before talking about changing the Constitution, let us change our economy,” Ruto said.

The DP hit out at his opponents who have been criticizing him for inciting the youth with his agenda.

“When I said that let us start with those who are jobless, before debating on amending the Constitution and sharing positions, is that an incitement? Ruto asked.

MPs Victor Munyaka, Nimrod Mbai, Katoo Ole Metito, Josphat Kabeabea, Mary Seneta, former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, and former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke are among the leaders who accompanied the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST