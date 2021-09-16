Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has today said he is ready to have a sit down with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and resolve their political differences.

From March 9th, 2018, Uhuru and Ruto have been reading from different scripts and on Wednesday, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops said they are ready to step in and mediate a working arrangement between the two leaders.

Commenting on Thursday, Ruto welcomed the call by the Catholic bishops and said he is ready to end the bad blood that exists between him and his boss unconditionally.

The DP maintained that the reunion will enable him to help Uhuru to continue with the development agenda they promised to deliver to Kenyans.

“The bishops have said that they want to mediate talks to reunite me with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I’m ready for the talks without attaching any conditions.

“He is my boss,” Ruto said.

“I am ready without conditions any moment because we were elected by Kenyans together and they gave us the responsibilities of running the government for the stipulated time,” Ruto added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST