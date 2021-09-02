Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Machakos County Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has come to the defense of Deputy President William Ruto, who is the talk of the two after it emerged he has 257 police officers guarding him and his properties.

On Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, revealed that Ruto is the most guarded individual after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Matiangi further revealed that most of the security officers assigned to the DP guard his many properties spread across the country.

Following Matiangi’s statement, many Kenyans reacted on social media accusing the DP of being selfish for having many police officers guarding him yet some regions in Kenya have no security.

But commenting on the issue, Mutua said it was in order for the deputy president to be assigned elite guards given the importance of the office he holds.

According to the governor, at any given time, Ruto is the president in waiting should anything befall President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“This is the deputy president, this is the person who is second in command; if anything happened to the President, God forbid, he would be the one to take over.

“So that person has to be protected as if that person is a president in waiting,” Mutua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST