Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Nominated MP, Godfrey Osotsi, has said Deputy President William Ruto is using politicians from Mulembe Nation to reduce Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga’s popularity in Western Kenya.

Currently, Raila is the most popular presidential candidate in Western Kenya.

Speaking on Tuesday, Osotsi, who is a close ally of Raila Odinga, said Ruto is using Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala to ensure Raila loses grassroots support in Luhya-land.

Osotsi argued that Malala is pretending to campaign for Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi but is secretly working with Ruto to dent Raila Odinga’s image in Western Kenya.

He said Malala has been demonizing Raila Odinga in political rallies in Western Kenya to make it easier for the Deputy President to win the presidency next year.

“Malala is a Ruto’s mole and he has been sent to demonise Raila Odinga in Western Kenya because the DP has realized Jakom has a huge support base in Luhya land,” Osotsi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST