Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has once again revisited the dynasty narrative as he popularizes his bid for the country’s top seat ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking at Malava town in Kakamega County yesterday, Ruto stated that despite him not coming from a dynasty like President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, he too deserves a chance at the presidency.

He accused the two of teaming up to lock him out of the 2022 presidential race despite helping them achieve their goals.

“Now, Uhuru and Raila have teamed up to lock me out of the presidency, claiming my father was a nobody in Kenya.

“Even the kid of a single mother can become President in this country. Let them go away,” Ruto said.

He accused Uhuru and Raila of betrayal, stating that he campaigned for the two when they vied for the presidency and later turned against him.

“I campaigned for Raila Odinga in 2007 to the point I was almost locked up in Hague.”

“I helped my friend Uhuru Kenyatta become president in the 2013 and 2017 General Elections.”

“All these happened in broad daylight,” Ruto said to a welcoming and excited crowd.

According to the DP, Uhuru turned his back on him after entering into a truce with Raila because he hails from a nondescript background unlike them, who hails from dynasties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST