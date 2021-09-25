Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has brought business to a standstill in Migori town as residents barricaded roads to hear his address.

In a video clip shared by his communications team, a crowd can be seen chanting Ruto’s name and party in unison.

Some are raising their hands in the air waving to the undisputed ‘king of hustlers’

Migori County is one of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bedrooms that has been known to be very hostile to other anti-Raila Politicians.

However, Ruto, who is vying for president in 2022 using United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, was received by a mammoth crowd indicating that the hustler movement has spread its tentacles to even Raila Odinga’s strongholds.

Here is the video of Ruto receiving a heroic welcome in Migori County on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST