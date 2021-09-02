Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, of spreading lies against him.

On Wednesday, Matiang’i, who appeared before the National Assembly‘s National Security Committee, listed properties and businesses which he claimed are owned by Ruto and protected by state security agents.

The properties included Weston Hotel, Murumbi Farm, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch, Dolphine Hotel, Mata Farm, Private Residence in Elgon View, Eldoret, Koitalel Poultry Farm and Private Residence in Eldoret among others.

However, Ruto in a statement issued by his Communications Director, David Mugonyi, said it was reckless on the part of Matiang’i to link him to some of the properties which he termed as strange and unknown.

“To underscore Matiang’i recklessness, many properties allocated to the Deputy President in his statement to Parliament are in fact not his. …. This false association with strange and fictitious properties is therefore unnecessary and malicious,” Mugonyi wrote.

Mugonyi further maintained that the security reshuffle at Ruto’s residence was done in bad faith, adding that the DP does not deploy security to himself or to anyone else.

“The deputy president was not elected in August 2021. He has been serving since 2013.

“It is deceitful and fraudulent of Dr. Matiang’i to wake up today and suddenly realise that the Deputy President’s residence is not a protected area and not entitled to GSU protection,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST