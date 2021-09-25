Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto toured Migori County on Saturday, where he attended a church service at Awendo Central SDA Church.

The DP, who was accompanied by Migori Governor Okoth Obado and a host of leaders from Migori County, was blocked by Awendo residents who wanted to hear his speech.

During his speech, Ruto asked the people of Awendo and Kenya, in general, to pray for him and also talk to the ‘dynasties’ on his behalf to stop harassing him.

“I want to ask you of one thing, please do talk to those rich men (dynasty) on my behalf so that they should stop harassing me.

“I am tired of their oppression,” Ruto said.

The second in command also said politicians in Kenya have ganged up against him but he thanked God because he had a gang of millions of hustlers on his side to help him fight the war.

“Do you see them every day? They have created a gang of seven big men to fight and compete against me.

“But I want to thank God for he has given me a gang of millions of hustlers on my side,” Ruto said.

