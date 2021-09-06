Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in the 2022 Presidential election, going by the mammoth crowd that welcomed him on Sunday in Githurai, Nairobi.

The DP was on his way back to Nairobi after chaotic scenes in the Kieni constituency where goons hired by Kieni MP, Kanini Kega stoned him.

When he stopped at Githurai, a huge crowd welcomed him to the ‘gateway’ of Mt Kenya region.

The ‘excited’ residents could be seen jubilating as the second in command talked to them while many proclaimed pro-Ruto slogans.

In his speech, the DP thanked Githurai locals for waiting for him and also took time to drum up support for his bottom-up economic model which he pledged will help the residents at the grassroots.

“Thank you so much for waiting for us. I want to assure you all that all the pledges we made like of the construction of a market, and water, I will make sure all these things are fulfilled,” he said.

He maintained, his government will take care of the needs of hustlers.

“We cannot allow that in the next government, talks about leaders or power to dominate. We will start by talking about the one who is jobless or the small business owner,” Ruto said.

Here are the photos of the crowd that welcomed the second in command in Githurai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.