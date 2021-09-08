Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have vowed to revenge after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, exposed Ruto’s properties.

Last week, Matiangi, who appeared before the National Assembly’s National Security Committee, said Ruto is guarded by 257 police officers and went ahead to list the DP’s properties.

The properties included Weston Hotel, Murumbi Farm, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch, Dolphine Hotel, Mata Farm, Private Residence in Elgon View, Eldoret, Koitalel Poultry Farm, and Private Residence in Eldoret among others.

Reacting to the Matiangi’s expose, Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, said they will avenge by exposing all the properties owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta including the huge tracts of land that late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta stole from Mau Mau fighters.

“They started this debate, now we are preparing to answer them, we shall discuss on Mau Mau land; we are currently accessing the size of land in Mombasa, Nakuru and Kahawa,” Gachagua said on Tuesday.

