Monday, September 27, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party MP has accused Deputy President William Ruto of blasphemy, for claiming that he made President Uhuru Kenyatta the president in 2013 and Raila Odinga the Prime Minister in 2008.

Ruto has been going around the country saying that Uhuru and Raila Odinga are enjoying those positions because of his input and wondered why they are ganging up to stop him from vying for the presidency in 2022.

“I made Raila Odinga Prime Minister and I made Uhuru Kenyatta President.

“I know what I’m doing, watch the space,” Ruto told a political gathering in Meru county on Saturday.

But speaking on Sunday, Nyatike MP, Tom Ondege, said it is God who made Uhuru the President and Raila the former Prime Minister and it is wrong for DP Ruto to claim he was the one who made them occupy those top seats.

“It is God who made Uhuru the President and Raila the Prime Minister.

“I want to urge DP Ruto to stop mocking God by claiming he helped the two become what they are today,” Ondege said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST