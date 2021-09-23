Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 September 2021 – DJ Evolve’s family is mourning following the sudden death of his mother, Mary Hongo.

According to a family member, Evolve’s mother collapsed on Wednesday evening after developing breathing problems.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Evolve’s father John Orinda confirmed the sad news and said the family is in shock.

“I was at work when I was informed she had been rushed to the hospital.

“It was abrupt but we leave everything to God.

“She was not sick but nowadays, people walk with sick bodies unknowingly,” he said.

The deceased woman had resigned from her job to take care of her ailing son, who has been bedridden for two years after he was shot at close range by Babu Owino during a scuffle at Kilimani’s B-Club.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.