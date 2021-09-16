Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 September 2021 – Popular rapper, Julius Owino alias Juliani, has a reason to smile after his mother was declared cancer-free.

The legendary rapper shared the good news with his fans through his Twitter page.

Juliani said his mother’s battle with cancer has not been easy for him and his family.

The deadly disease took a toll on their finances.

He prayed that God will give strength to all families whose loved ones are battling cancer.

“I give thanks to Godly reports. My mum is cancer free.

“Lakini years of medication really took a toll.

“I pray healing. I pray strength to family members who are going through this,” he tweeted.

“We used to meet your mum everytime we took my dad for his Radiotheraphy and chemo sessions at Aga Khan.

“So happy for her and your whole family as a whole,” one of his followers responded.

