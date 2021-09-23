Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 has received a huge boost after two kieleweke MPs abandoned Jubilee Party and joined United Democratic Movement (ODM).

Making the announcement on Thursday, Ruto said Laikipia East MP, Ali Amin Deddy, and Moyale MP Wario Qalicha have dumped the ruling party and joined the Hustler nation.

“Glad to host MPs Ali Amin Deddy (Laikipia East) and Wario Qalicha (Moyale) who have joined the Hustler Nation Movement. Karen, Nairobi County,” DP Ruto wrote on his social media post.

The two joined the UDA party a few hours after Governor Anne Wiguru also hinted at joining the camp soon.

Kajiado East Member of Parliament Peris Tobiko also joined the movement.

UDA, which is barely one year old, is the fastest-growing party in Kenya and it may form the next government in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST