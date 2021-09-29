Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando Wa Kabando, has sent bad news to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is planning to vie for the presidency in 2022.

Raila, 76, has channeled all his campaign energy towards the Mt Kenya region, where he has convened several rallies, and on Tuesday, he met Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) members.

Mt Kenya Foundation members consist of prominent businessmen and politicians from the vote-rich region who also endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in a colourful ceremony held at Safari Park Hotel.

Commenting about the meeting, Kabando said it is true that Raila has the support of tycoons from the region but ordinary Mt Kenya people are behind Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

“Currently Majority of Mt. Kenya grassroots are with Ruto while most local elites and tycoons are for Raila.

“More importantly, the conversation on the economy is mostly beautiful!

“I challenge Ruto and Raila to tell us how they will deal with corruption,” Kabando stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST