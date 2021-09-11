Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 11, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, has warned Deputy President William Ruto against reuniting with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto fell out with Uhuru in 2018 immediately after the Head of State united with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The DP has been campaigning alone and has managed to woo the vote-rich Mt Kenya region into his fold.

Now, in an article in one of the local dailies on Saturday, Kamotho, who is a lawyer by profession, said Ruto will make a big mistake by reuniting with President Kenyatta.

“The President deployed political bandits to block William Ruto from accessing the larger Mount Kenya region.

“But when DP Ruto started hitting Mount Kenya with campaigns, President Kenyatta was shocked.”

“Currently there is a secret discussion within Kenyatta’s political advisory team to win back William Ruto.

“This is a kind message to William Samoei Ruto. The moment he will reunite with Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. Raila Odinga will get a better chance to clinch power in 2022,” Waiganjo wrote.

