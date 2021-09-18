Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi, has castigated bloggers accusing Deputy President William Ruto and Migori Governor Okoth Obado of being behind his stoning in Migori on Friday.

Wanjigi, who is competing for the ODM presidential slot with Raila Odinga, was stoned in Migori when he was marketing his manifesto.

The billionaire was forced to hide in his car after youths pelted his convoy with stones.

Some ODM bloggers alleged that Ruto, through Obado, must have had a hand in the event.

But speaking to the press, Wanjigi said the men behind his stoning are in ODM and asked the party leaders to start embracing democracy.

“Those trying to make it an external affair are not telling the truth. “This is ODM not external to ODM. I can assure you there is no interference from what happened today,” Wanjigi said.

He concluded by urging the Raila Odinga-led party to champion democracy if they want to win the 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST