Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has cautioned residents of his county against falling prey to politicians out to advance selfish agenda.

Speaking in Kapkures yesterday, Mandogo, who is also an ally of Deputy President William Ruto, asked the youth to be wary of politicians who jet into the area on helicopters promising them heaven yet they cannot deliver even on the basics.

He cautioned the youth that such politicians have nothing to offer except selling fear and propaganda.

“They will come here in helicopters to bring you propaganda, yet you only came here with a bicycle,” he stated.

At the same time, Mandago told the youth not to be worried about what is happening to DP Ruto, explaining that what he was going through was just a passing cloud.

Addressing the recent meetings at State House in which the country’s number two had been left out, he assured them that Ruto would be president come 2022.

“Relax, what is happening at the top will be sorted. We know who will be the fifth president,” Madago assured.

He called for the people to come together and back the DP’s quest for the presidency under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

