Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s deep-rooted hatred for other tribes has come into sharp focus after Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Beatrice Elachi stripped him naked, revealing how the DP perceives other tribes.

Speaking during an interview today, Elachi revealed how Ruto refused to support her Parliamentary bid in 2017 because of her perceived tribe.

According to Elachi, Ruto urged her not to contest for the Jubilee party ticket because her tribe would work against her.

“I was stubborn. I will be very honest on this show.

“I remember my Deputy President telling me that I was a Kikuyu and I was not going to win the seat,” Elachi revealed.

She went further to state that some party officials decided to support other candidates, adding that they decided to field a candidate to vie against her.

“I told him that I was a Luhya and I was going for the seat. And so for them, they never wanted to invest in me.

“Nobody invested because they told me that was a seat we were going to lose,” she added.

She added that some Jubilee party officials allied to Ruto went further to frustrate her candidature, noting that her win was challenged at the party’s tribunal.

“I got 13000 votes and he got 1000 votes. After that, I was taken to the tribunal.

“I went to the tribunal for one week because I was not a real candidate,” Elachi stated.

The former Nairobi county speaker also revealed how the party secretariat influenced the 2017 party primaries, adding that there were preferred candidates.

