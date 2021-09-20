Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has vowed to die with Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential contest.

Speaking yesterday, when he accompanied Ruto in the tour of Kiambu County, Waititu castigated President Uhuru Kenyatta for orchestrating his impeachment because of his close association with the DP.

He termed himself as the first casualty of the vicious fight between Uhuru and Ruto.

“A lot of people have suffered because of the row between Uhuru and Ruto.

“I was the first victim before they went for other allies.

“I am at peace even though they removed me forcefully without following the law,” the disgraced county boss stated.

At the same time, Waititu urged Ruto to ensure that the government does not use its institutions to punish his political allies.

“Once you are on the reconciliation table, tell them to stop using the EACC and the KRA to punish those who are supporting your presidential bid,” Waititu noted.

Nonetheless, he urged the DP to make peace with Uhuru as recommended by the Catholic Bishops, stating that the reconciliation will bring peace among Kenyans.

“The Catholic Bishops have stated that you and the president should reconcile.

“This will bring peace and enable us to campaign peacefully,” Baba Yao implored.

The Kenyan DAILY POST