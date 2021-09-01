Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has today made comments that may expose the life of Deputy President William Ruto and his family to possible danger.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Security on Wednesday, Matiang’i exposed DP Ruto to danger by revealing the number of police officers who guard him, particularly at his homes in Nairobi and Eldoret.

Matiangi said that DP Ruto is guarded by 257 police officers, equivalent to 10 fully equipped police stations.

“Apart from the 74 presidential escort security officers assigned to DP, he has many other security personnel provided to him in total numbering to 257. We have provided sufficient security to the holder of the office of the Deputy President,” Matiang’i stated.

Kenyans, especially Ruto’s followers, have been shocked by Matiang’i since he exposed the life of the second in command by revealing the number of officers who guard him.

“It is immoral and unethical to reveal the number of security officers attached to DP and the President. Matiang’i should grow up,” said a Kenyan identified as Sergeant Koech

“Matiang’i is doing bad by exposing the number of security officers assigned to DP,” Monica Njeri

“Why is Matiang’i playing politics with the life of DP and his family,” Consolata Kimincha asked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST