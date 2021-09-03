Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 September 2021 – A stealth operation by DCI’s Transnational Organized Crime detectives led to the arrest of three suspects of Money Laundering, at an apartment in Nairobi’s Kileleshwa area.

During the operation conducted yesterday evening, three suspects were found with assorted fake local and foreign currencies.

The detectives acting on intelligence had launched an operation at Midea Apartment’s house number 101, therein ambushing Abdulaziz Ibrahim Hassan, 54, Dorcas Ntoya, 34 and 26-year-old Arum Bob Busimbi.

The three are believed to be part of a syndicate that is behind the rising cases of money laundering, commonly known as wash wash.

Several fake US dollar notes in denominations of 100 and a machine believed to be used in developing the fake notes were found in the house, before the search was extended to the basement parking.

In a KCY 695X Honda Fit owned by one of the suspects, detectives recovered three copies of a suspicious letter from the Central Bank of Kenya notifying receipt of Sh 10billion, two copies of United Nation invoices, a forged anti-money laundering clearance certificate, a packet of white powder labeled ‘Best Quality Laundry Starch’, a bottle containing bluish fluid, 45 USD notes in 100 denominations and 166 notes of Kenyan currency in Sh1000 denominations.

54-yr-old Ethan Mureithi, the caretaker of the apartment, and who vehemently obstructed the detectives from conducting the operation within the facility was also arrested and will face appropriate charges.

Meanwhile, Abdulaziz Hassan, Ntoya and Busimbi are in custody pending arraignment, with their vehicle detained.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.