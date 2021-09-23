Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Details of the last conversation between the prominent Nakuru-based killer doctor, James Gakara, and his wife, Winnie Odhiambo, have emerged.

The conversation via WhatsApp took place on Saturday, hours before he murdered his two children in cold blood and attempted suicide.

He was found lying unconscious in his house and the bodies of his two children, aged five and three, that fateful Saturday night.

Nothing in the messages would have betrayed the tragic events that unfolded hours later leaving Winnie mourning her two children.

In the WhatsApp conversation, Gakara sought his wife’s views on the best place to take the children for lunch on the fateful Saturday. She had replied and even suggested a good place to take them.

Winnie was away in Nairobi finalising her paperwork ahead of her admission to Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Agriculture (JKUAT) in Juja, Kiambu County.

“That very morning, they were chatting on WhatsApp and had even planned a trip to Thika on Sunday with his last message to my sister being: ‘Don’t come over, the children and I will pick you in Juja on our way to Mary’s place,” Gakara’s sister-in-law Roseline Odhiambo revealed.

She maintained that nothing in the messages suggested a troubled marriage as alleged in some quarters.

“I’m not aware of any differences between the two.

“When we visited him at the ICU on Tuesday, my sister was even praying her husband could recover so that he could explain what happened,” she said.

Gakara died yesterday morning while undergoing treatment for attempted suicide at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital under tight security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST