Deputy Clerk of the County Assembly – Legislative Services,

Job Grade CASB 3 (CASB 1/8/2021) – 1 post

Basic Salary: Kshs. 121,430

House Allowance: Kshs. 25,000

Other Allowance: Kshs. 16,000

Duties and Responsibilities

Deputizing the Clerk of the County Assembly;

Overseeing external relations including international relations, inter- parliamentary relations, conferences and protocol affairs;

Overseeing enhancement of public understanding and knowledge of the work of the County Assembly and increasing public accessibility and awareness of its operations;

Providing professional and impartial advice on matters of parliamentary practice and law to the Speaker, other presiding officers and Members of the County Assembly as required and facilitating the proceedings of the County Assembly;

Member of the Management Committee;

Coordinating the development and implementation of the strategic plan and annual work plans for the County Assembly and ;

Overseeing the Departments of Legislative services and Hansard and Information services and Searjeant at

Requirements for Appointment

Kenyan citizenship

Has had at least 6 (six) years of experience in commonwealth parliamentary practice and should be well versed with parliamentary procedures or its equivalent;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following social sciences: economics, public administration, human resource management, law, communication, business administration, education, commerce or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Master’s degree in any social science from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

Proficiency in computer application skills;

Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results;

Professional development certificate in parliamentary management course from a recognized institution or training on parliamentary practice by the Centre for

Demonstration of managerial, administrative, integrity and professional competence in work performance and results and exhibited a thorough understanding of national goals, policies and objectives; and

Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

Meet with the requirements of Chapter of six of the Constitution of Kenya

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates who meet the specifications are requested to forward their applications with copies of academic and professional testimonials, and national identity cards.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their academic and professional testimonials, National identity card, and clearance from, EACC, KRA, DCI, HELB, and CRB.

Please note that:

1. Candidates should NOT attach original documents to the applications.

2. Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

3. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should indicate clearly the position applied for and the advert number on the top corner of the envelope addressed to;

The Secretary County Assembly Service Board

County Assembly of Bungoma

P.O Box 1886 – 50200,

Bungoma.

Or Via Email hr@bungomaassembly.go.ke

Or, be hand-delivered to the Human Resource Management Office Room 10 AT THE Main County Assembly Building.

All Applications Should be received no later than 23rd September 2021. THE COUNTY ASSEMBLY OF BUNGOMA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER