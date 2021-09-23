Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has revealed a plan by the deep state of vanquishing the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga‘s political domination in the Nyanza region.

Raila Odinga has, like a colossus, dominated Nyanza politics for close to 40 years.

However, Itumbi said the ‘deep state’ has a plan of reducing Raila Odinga’s popularity by introducing Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i into national politics.

According to Itumbi, Matiang’i, who comes from Nyanza will soon launch the Democratic Progress Party (DPP).

Itumbi said Matiangí will launch his new political party in Isinya town, Kajiado County on an undisclosed date.

The Ruto-allied blogger claims the idea by the ‘deep state’ is to curve out the Kisii vote from the larger Nyanza area in the wider attempts to clip the wings of Raila Odinga.

This is what Itumbi posted on his social media page.

“The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are reporting:

1. The Ruaraka Thief will launch his Political Party at a farm/resort in Isinya.

2. The Party is Democratic Progress Party (DPP)

3. The idea by Deep State, is to curve out the Kisii vote from the larger Nyanza area. In the wider attempts to clip the wings of Raila Odinga.

4. The Ruaraka Thief intends to vie for President on a DPP ticket

5. In efforts to look like a Hustler Party – The new owners have registered a Motorcycle – as a Party symbol.

6. The Party will be launched on Saturday, 25th September 2021.

7. Royal Media’s Veteran TV host, Fred Obachi Machoka will be the MC.

8. The farm/resort that will host the launch is reportedly owned by Machoka.

9. Some of the top Party Officials include;

– Nyangeso

– Obino

– Birundu

10. Before it was renamed, the Party belonged to former KPA bosses Manduku

The Kenyan DAILY POST