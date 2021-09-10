Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Chaos and pandemonium rocked a village in Kisii County on Friday morning after residents demonstrated against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership.

The residents of Nyangusu village demanded to know the whereabouts of money disbursed by the Head of State to launch projects in the area.

The irate residents said when President Uhuru visited the region in 2016, he promised to tarmac the 16km Kebuko – Nyangusu road, which is always impassable during the rainy season.

“It has been four years since the President visited this area and launched the road. We want the government to tell us where the money that had been set aside for the project went,” Albert Makori, a local resident told a member of the press.

Another resident added that the road was full of potholes and it became even worse during the wet season.

The residents further claimed that school-going children and teachers have found it difficult to navigate through the road and hence wasting precious time thereby affecting performance in the area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST