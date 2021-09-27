Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Kiminini Member of Parliament, Chris Wamalwa, has refuted claims that there is a ‘deep state’ in Kenya that controls the political happenings in the country.

Speaking earlier today, Wamalwa noted that deep state is a false narrative meant to push a particular political agenda.

He cited the recent Juja and Kiambaa by-elections where the Jubilee party lost to Hustler Nation-allied parties, arguing that if there was the deep state, then Jubilee would not have lost in the two mini polls in its strongholds.

“It is not true that we have the deep state because in 2002, Moi was the president but Mwai Kibaki succeeded him thus Kenyans should not be fooled that there is ‘deep state’.”

“When you talk about deep state, the president is the Head of State, If he was to use anything of deep state, Jubilee would have won in Kiambaa and Juja, this thing of deep state is being exaggerated,” Wamalwa stated during a TV interview.

Wamalwa was reacting to Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia who admitted that the deep state exists in Kenya and plays a critical role in determining the leadership of the country.

Kimemia, who served as Head of Public Service and Permanent Secretary for Provincial Administration and Internal Security in President Mwai Kibaki’s government, noted that a candidate backed by the deep state has higher chances of winning as compared to the rest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST