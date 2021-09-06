Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 September 2021 – The DCI’s Anti Terrorism Police Unit- ATPU overcame all odds to become the best law enforcement pistol shooting Team in Africa, as the International Defence Pistol Association (IDPA) African championship came to a close yesterday.

Over 200 shooters from Africa and other countries including Spain, Switzerland among other select European nations squared it out in the competitive championship. Kenyan shooters were drawn from the KDF, Kenya Police, Prison, among other security agencies and civilians.

The competitions were further classified into different Divisions of Enhanced Service Pistol (ESP), Service Stock Pistol (SSP), and Pistol Carbine Caliber (PCC) while tiers were Masters, Experts, Sharpshooter, Marksman, and Novice.

After a two-day display of spirited fight in the range, the DCI – ATPU emerged the overall winners of the competition, taking home 9 trophies.

GSU’s RECCE company scooped the second position with 6 trophies, prisons came in third with 4 trophies while Kenya Police clinched position four with 3 trophies

Sammy Onyango, the DCI-ATPU lead instructor successfully defended his tittle as he was crowned the overall ESP Master winner.

In the divisional categories, Chief Inspector Alvince Osura won the PCC Marksman category. Police constable Mike Kiptanui earned the second position in the ESP Expert tier.

ESP Sharpshooter category winner went to John Asanju while the second position was taken by Police Constable Aden Barrow.

In the PCC Novice tier, James Ekaale emerged Victorious as Julius Mwaniki trailed him in the second position. ESP marksman category was won by Joel Leskamosi whereas ESP Novice was owned by Police constable Kennedy Orwa.

The 2021 championship Kickstarted on 4th September 2021 at the Kirigiti range and was officially opened by Mr. Martin Otieno, the director of ATPU.

While congratulating the winning teams, Mr. Otieno also complimented the rest of the participating teams for displaying a spirit of sportsmanship.

