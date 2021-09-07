Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – Videos of wash wash suspects have been shared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, days after Edgar Obare’s explosive expose.

According to DCI, the suspects in the videos are involved in the printing of fake money.

They were reportedly disciplining one of their own for disloyalty, betrayal, and not working smart.

However, Kenyans are urging DCI to go for ‘big fish’ like Kevin Obia and Jared Otieno instead of pulling cheap stunts by arresting ‘amateurs’ in the lucrative wash wash business.

Here are videos of the wanted wash wash suspects.

