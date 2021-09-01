Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



CAUTION!!!

FOLLOWING overwhelming reports of Online Fraud to our DCI Offices across the country, we wish to CAUTION Members of the Public against engaging in Online Transactions with Companies, Agencies and/or Individuals they have no credible information about, to avoid putting at stake their hard-earned money. Rampant among these cases include;

-Online groups luring jobless Kenyan youth on promises of getting them jobs within and abroad,

– Online product vendors who disappear once payments are done in advance,

– online car hires that never materialize.

-online cash traders (Forex Exchange)

-social media sites bearing prominent people’s profiles aimed at misleading and extortion,

-fraudsters making random calls while posing as service providers to cause panic to unsuspecting victims, informing them of possible security breaches to their Bank & Mpesa accounts hence end up revealing their confidential particulars,

-Agencies/Individuals advertising non-existing Rental Houses and/or Plots for sale, who ask for deposits while faking high demands after which they lie low on the victims.

Pursuit of these criminals is in most instances a lengthy procedure calling for Cyber-Forensic Interventions, mostly because perpetrators use different social media/Sim Cards to contact different people, after which they block & delete their accounts upon successful transactions.

In this regard, we urge the public to Always & Immediately report to their nearest Police Stations any time they lose their ID Cards, Sim Cards/Mobile phones & Laptops, Personal Documents including Academic Testimonials & Driving Licenses, & to obtain Abstract Forms thereby issued.

This is essential for, not only getting police assistance in recovering the lost items, but also goes a long way in Strengthening the Victims’ Defense in case any such documents are subjected to Unlawful use by the perpetrators.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.