CAUTION!!!
FOLLOWING overwhelming reports of Online Fraud to our DCI Offices across the country, we wish to CAUTION Members of the Public against engaging in Online Transactions with Companies, Agencies and/or Individuals they have no credible information about, to avoid putting at stake their hard-earned money. Rampant among these cases include;
-Online groups luring jobless Kenyan youth on promises of getting them jobs within and abroad,
– Online product vendors who disappear once payments are done in advance,
– online car hires that never materialize.
-online cash traders (Forex Exchange)
-social media sites bearing prominent people’s profiles aimed at misleading and extortion,
-fraudsters making random calls while posing as service providers to cause panic to unsuspecting victims, informing them of possible security breaches to their Bank & Mpesa accounts hence end up revealing their confidential particulars,
-Agencies/Individuals advertising non-existing Rental Houses and/or Plots for sale, who ask for deposits while faking high demands after which they lie low on the victims.
Pursuit of these criminals is in most instances a lengthy procedure calling for Cyber-Forensic Interventions, mostly because perpetrators use different social media/Sim Cards to contact different people, after which they block & delete their accounts upon successful transactions.
In this regard, we urge the public to Always & Immediately report to their nearest Police Stations any time they lose their ID Cards, Sim Cards/Mobile phones & Laptops, Personal Documents including Academic Testimonials & Driving Licenses, & to obtain Abstract Forms thereby issued.
This is essential for, not only getting police assistance in recovering the lost items, but also goes a long way in Strengthening the Victims’ Defense in case any such documents are subjected to Unlawful use by the perpetrators.
By DCI.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
