Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has revealed the identity of senior officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government who have allowed an influx of Pakistanis into the country.

From June this year, over 22,000 illegal immigrants from Pakistan allegedly on transit to Dubai, have been allowed entry to Kenya.

On Wednesday, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho ordered the immigration Department and National Police Service to launch a crackdown on the Pakistan nationals who are in Kenya illegally.

This is despite an earlier statement by Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna who stated that the Pakistan nationals were in the country as tourists.

Commenting on the matter, Ndii, who is also an economist, hinted that it seems some government officials were ‘eating’ together with the Pakistan nationals and they were not sharing with their seniors.

“Mmh tell us more. It is like they did not eat together”, Ndii reacted after police launched a major crackdown on the illegal Pakistanis in the country on Thursday.

