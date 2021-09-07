Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.
Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS
Job Title: Project RISE | Data Management Assistant
LOCATION: Nairobi
Overall job function:
Reporting to the Country Program Officer, the Data Management Assistant will provide support in the development of ARV optimization EDS and assist in ARV optimization related data collection and analysis in select counties and facilities as identified by the project
Responsibilities
- Support HMIS TA to strengthen Implementing partners, counties and their facilities capacity to manage the electronic data systems to monitor patients using routine data as identified by Ministry of Health-NASCOP
- Participate in development of EDS visualization at national, county and facility level
- Support routine data analysis on ARV optimization
- Provide technical support to facility health records personnel on ARV optimization as necessary
- Assist in preparation of budgets, work plans, reports and other technical papers
- Assist with any other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Degree or Diploma in Health Records and Information Management/Health Information Technology.
- At least 2 years’ experience in research/data management
- Skilled in use of MS Excel, MS Outlook
- Familiarity with Ministry of Health M and E reporting and systems in Kenya
How to Apply
All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.
