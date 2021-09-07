Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ICAP of Columbia University (registered in Kenya as Center for International Programs-Kenya) is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health to strengthen Public Health Initiatives in Kenya.

Applications are invited for the following fixed term PROJECT RISE POSITIONS

Job Title: Project RISE | Data Management Assistant

LOCATION: Nairobi

Overall job function:

Reporting to the Country Program Officer, the Data Management Assistant will provide support in the development of ARV optimization EDS and assist in ARV optimization related data collection and analysis in select counties and facilities as identified by the project

Responsibilities

Support HMIS TA to strengthen Implementing partners, counties and their facilities capacity to manage the electronic data systems to monitor patients using routine data as identified by Ministry of Health-NASCOP

Participate in development of EDS visualization at national, county and facility level

Support routine data analysis on ARV optimization

Provide technical support to facility health records personnel on ARV optimization as necessary

Assist in preparation of budgets, work plans, reports and other technical papers

Assist with any other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in Health Records and Information Management/Health Information Technology.

At least 2 years’ experience in research/data management

Skilled in use of MS Excel, MS Outlook

Familiarity with Ministry of Health M and E reporting and systems in Kenya

How to Apply

All applications including a current CV, telephone number and 3 referees (one who should be at least your current/previous supervisor) should be sent to the Country Director, jobs@icapkenya.org on or before September 23rd 2021.