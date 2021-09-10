Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Summary:

We are sourcing to contract a Data Entry Clerk for our company to start work immediately.

General Job Purpose.

To enter data from various source documents into the computer system.

Responsibilities

  • Prepare, compile and sort documents for data entry
  • Check source documents for accuracy
  • Verify data and correct data where necessary
  • Combine and rearrange data from source documents where required
  • Enter data from source documents into prescribed computer database, files and forms
  • Transcribe information into required electronic format
  • Scan documents into document management systems or databases
  • Check completed work for accuracy
  • Print information when required
  • Comply with data integrity and security policies
  • Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

  • Diploma in any related field
  • Formal IT training is an added advantage
  • Must be available to start work immediately
  • Ability to concentrate for lengthy periods and perform accurately with adequate speed
  • Proficient in relevant computer applications such as MS Office
  • Accurate keyboard skills and proven ability to enter data at the required speed
  • Knowledge of clerical and administrative procedures

Key Competencies and Skills.

  • Planning and Organizing.
  • Excellent analytical skills.
  • Information collection and management.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Good command of English.
  • Assertiveness and proactivity.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Decision making skills.
  • Excellent Communication skills; both verbal & written.
  • High levels of confidentiality.
  • Ability to work under pressure.

How Apply

If interested kindly send your application with your well updated CV to alphoteq@gmail.com with Data Entry Clerk being the subject the email on or before Friday, 17th September 2021 at 5PM.

