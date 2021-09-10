Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Summary:
We are sourcing to contract a Data Entry Clerk for our company to start work immediately.
General Job Purpose.
To enter data from various source documents into the computer system.
Responsibilities
- Prepare, compile and sort documents for data entry
- Check source documents for accuracy
- Verify data and correct data where necessary
- Combine and rearrange data from source documents where required
- Enter data from source documents into prescribed computer database, files and forms
- Transcribe information into required electronic format
- Scan documents into document management systems or databases
- Check completed work for accuracy
- Print information when required
- Comply with data integrity and security policies
- Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- Diploma in any related field
- Formal IT training is an added advantage
- Must be available to start work immediately
- Ability to concentrate for lengthy periods and perform accurately with adequate speed
- Proficient in relevant computer applications such as MS Office
- Accurate keyboard skills and proven ability to enter data at the required speed
- Knowledge of clerical and administrative procedures
Key Competencies and Skills.
- Planning and Organizing.
- Excellent analytical skills.
- Information collection and management.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Good command of English.
- Assertiveness and proactivity.
- Excellent problem-solving skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Decision making skills.
- Excellent Communication skills; both verbal & written.
- High levels of confidentiality.
- Ability to work under pressure.
How Apply
If interested kindly send your application with your well updated CV to alphoteq@gmail.com with Data Entry Clerk being the subject the email on or before Friday, 17th September 2021 at 5PM.
