Job Summary:

We are sourcing to contract a Data Entry Clerk for our company to start work immediately.

General Job Purpose.

To enter data from various source documents into the computer system.

Responsibilities

Prepare, compile and sort documents for data entry

Check source documents for accuracy

Verify data and correct data where necessary

Combine and rearrange data from source documents where required

Enter data from source documents into prescribed computer database, files and forms

Transcribe information into required electronic format

Scan documents into document management systems or databases

Check completed work for accuracy

Print information when required

Comply with data integrity and security policies

Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Diploma in any related field

Formal IT training is an added advantage

Must be available to start work immediately

Ability to concentrate for lengthy periods and perform accurately with adequate speed

Proficient in relevant computer applications such as MS Office

Accurate keyboard skills and proven ability to enter data at the required speed

Knowledge of clerical and administrative procedures

Key Competencies and Skills.

Planning and Organizing.

Excellent analytical skills.

Information collection and management.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Good command of English.

Assertiveness and proactivity.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail.

Decision making skills.

Excellent Communication skills; both verbal & written.

High levels of confidentiality.

Ability to work under pressure.

How Apply

If interested kindly send your application with your well updated CV to alphoteq@gmail.com with Data Entry Clerk being the subject the email on or before Friday, 17th September 2021 at 5PM.