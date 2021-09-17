Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Description — DATA & INNOVATION ASSISTANT

Background:

Our Client aims to address unsustainable urbanization and the proliferation of informal settlements by improving livelihoods and access to services for rural Africans. In conjunction with a collection of local partners, they plan to leverage three central resources: (1) off-grid power generation, (2) information, communication and digital technologies and (3) clean mobility, to create a platform to support an array of interventions to further sustainable development and gender parity in rural Africa.

The pilot project will focus on agricultural communities in Kisii and Nyamira Counties, both located in rural Western Kenya. Our Client will coordinate a collection of local partners with complementary capabilities to demonstrate the opportunity and feasibility of a digital Smart Village Platform for orchestrating the provisioning of mobility, agriculture and energy.

Overview:

Our Client intends to immediately hire a Data/Innovation Assistant. This role will leverage the Project’s strong internal data resources to uncover and share insights and inform business decisions. The Data/Innovation Assistant will combine technical skills, creativity, and business acumen to improve our understanding of the operating environment, produce operational recommendations, and increase transparency and accountability. Analytic findings and recommendations will be communicated clearly and concisely to leadership, with follow-on support to ensure the proper measurement and evaluation

Job duty station:

Kisii County

Gross Salary Range:

Kes 27,000-30,000

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Work together with leadership and project partners to ensure we are enabling data-driven decision making on the most important business questions and assumptions.

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality; Create new tracker profiles on Traccar system and maintain an up to date record of trackers bought, issued;

Create weekly reports on tracker data such as most common routes, most active drivers, etc.; Recommend the purchase/replacement of faulty/inactive trackers; Manage the database of ride-hailing drivers.

Identify areas for further research and innovation; Support and participate in the development of strategic planning and proposals for research, and other key projects.

Support the Data/Innovation Manager to manage risk by constantly monitoring and updating the Project Risk Register.

Collaborate with the project legal counsel and leadership to monitor enforcement of data privacy, general safety standards and regulations.

Required qualifications

Certificate or Diploma Holders in Business, IT, Marketing, Communications, etc.

Proficient in Excel, and additional Microsoft Office suite of software.

Clear written communication skills.

Attention to detail and organizational skills

Team player

How To Apply

Applicants should send their cover letters and CVs to eisafricadevelopement@outlook.com with the email reference as DATA & INNOVATION ASSISTANT. Deadline for applications is 20th September 2021.