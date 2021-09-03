Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



In 2021, USAID Kenya awarded Abt Associates, the Kenya Vector Control Activity. It seeks to build on PMI investments under PMI AIRS and VectorLink. The purpose of the project is to plan, implement, provide technical assistance for, monitor and evaluate critical malaria vector control activities. This includes indoor residual spraying (IRS) and insecticide treated net (ITN) activities for prevention of malaria in Kenya. The project has six objectives: (1) indoor residual spraying and other proven vector control interventions, (2) entomological monitoring and surveillance, (3) ITN durability monitoring (4) data driven decision making to inform strategic deployment of ITNs and IRS, (5) capacity building of Kenya national malaria program and selected counties and (6) continuous net distribution system in the community through multiple channels. In 2022, Abt Associates shall implement IRS in Homa Bay and Migori Counties and in other counties thereafter as determined by USAID Kenya

Job Summary

Under the supervision of the Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) Adviser, the Database and Health Coordinator supports the implementation of an information system for monitoring and evaluation of the Kenya Vector Control Activity

Responsibilities

Assists with supervising data collection staff in the field and data entry clerks at data centers.

Contributes to the project’s work in health information systems strengthening, and in ensuring alignment between project data and country level HMIS, as appropriate

Assists in development of Standard Operating Procedures for field activities

Participates in the collection, cleaning, analysis, and reporting of data according to the project’s monitoring, evaluation and learning expectations.

As appropriate, supports periodic internal data quality assessments (DQAs) and prepares the project for possible external DQAs to ensure validity, integrity, precision, reliability, and timeliness of all performance data, identifying gaps and suggesting corrective actions on time.

Trains and supervises project staff in the appropriate use of the DHIS2-based system

Training field enumerators in good interviewing skills and techniques

Supports the configuration, maintenance, testing, and routine support of a DHIS2 based monitoring and evaluation system, and other digital tools used during project implementation

Tests and maintains functionality of the M&E database, including performing periodic updates and improvements.

Collects, analyzes, and presents program data for project staff, partners, counterparts, and donors.

Manages and supports the necessary systems and tools required to support successful data collection and management, including the preparation of mobile devices and/or data centers in support of comprehensive data collection

Oversees the configuration and deployment of mobile-based supervisory data collection, bulk SMS job aides, and daily performance monitoring using mobile technologies.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s in Statistics, Information systems and Technology, Health Informatics, or another relevant field; Master desirable.

A minimum of five (5) years of relevant experience in database management

Familiarity with monitoring & evaluation activities and process

Good understanding of data analytics tools and software (SPSS, Stata, R)

Proficiency in at least one of the common data management software or other relational databases languages (PostgreSQL, MySQL, Oracle, MS-Sql)

Familiar with visualization reporting tools (DHIS2 analytics, Tableau or Power BI)

Knowledge of health project implementation in general, with a focus on malaria prevention programs with PMI or USAID very desirable.

Prior experience working with mobile data collection tools very desirable (DHIS2 mobile, CommCare, ODK, KoboCollect, Ona, etc.)

Fluency in English and Swahili

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Abt Associates is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer committed to fostering a diverse workforce. Abt Associates provides market-competitive salaries and comprehensive employee benefits. Local candidates strongly encouraged to apply.

Disclaimer: Abt Associates will never ask candidates for money in exchange for an offer of employment.