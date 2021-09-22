Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The African Seed Access Index

Closing date: October 10, 2021

TASAI Inc. is looking for a highly-skilled and motivated Data Analyst to oversee the management of TASAI data. As the Data Analyst, you will take responsibility for managing the TASAI data set (consisting of both quantitative (numerical) and qualitative data), developing reports, and troubleshooting data issues. To do well in this role you need a fine eye for detail, prior experience as a data analyst, and a good understanding of the popular data analysis tools and databases commonly used in Development Economics, Monitoring and Evaluation, and similar fields. You will also be a liaison between TASAI and the technical team of developers at Development Gateway, who develop and maintain our tools for collecting, validating, and displaying data.

Responsibilities:

Manage TASAI data, including creation, updates, and deletion. The current data set includes data from 21 countries on 22 seed-sector related indicators. TASAI currently uses Kobo Toolbox and Alchemer to collect data, and a proprietary data validation and analysis tool that is based on the Metabase platform to analyze data.

Audit current data collection and management processes and suggest and implement improvements.

Work with internal and external partners on data acquisition, quality assurance, and visualization.

Process confidential data and information according to TASAI Inc.’s confidentiality guidelines.

Support the TASAI data collection processes, including questionnaire design, data entry, and cleaning.

Conduct statistical and econometric analyses on TASAI data.

Manage the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata.

Support initiatives for data integrity and normalization.

Troubleshoot the reporting database environment and reports.

Train non-technical users on generating reports and using dashboards.

Provide technical expertise on data storage structures, data mining, and data cleaning.

Act as a technical liaison with partners on data-related issues.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in math, computer science, statistics, agricultural economics or related discipline. Master’s preferred.

Solid quantitative research skills.

Understanding of data management, analysis, and quality control.

Experience with data entry and modeling tools, such as Kobo Toolbox, Alchemer, Metabase, and other similar programs.

Familiarity with pooled data sets (mixture of time-series and panel data).

High competence in Microsoft Office applications, especially Microsoft Excel, as well as Microsoft Word and PowerPoint).

Familiarity with Google Suite applications (Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills – fluency in English is a must.

Not required but useful:

Familiarity with contemporary issues in agricultural development in Africa, especially the seed sector.

Experience working with data via web services and APIs.

SQL skills, NoSQL experience

Plus… the following will make you a great TASAI team player:

Good organizational skills to manage a broad and unpredictable workload and meet deadlines and work under own initiative.

Excellent analytical skills and commitment to continuous product and process improvement.

Willingness to learn new skills and grow in your position.

Ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams in a dynamic environment.

Communicate effectively in a remote team.

Ability and willingness to travel internationally (primarily in Africa).

Other important details:

Women are highly encouraged to apply.

Position will be based in Africa; the TASAI team has a preference for Kenya, although we are open to considering other locations.

Position will start out as a 3-6 month short term contract, with the potential to be converted to a full-time position thereafter.

Masters and Ph.D. level research involving data management and analysis may count as work experience.

About TASAI Inc.

The African Seed Access Index (TASAI) is a research initiative that analyzes the performance of national seed sectors in Africa. It is coordinated by the nonprofit organization TASAI Inc. TASAI collects data on 22 indicators to measure, track, and compare formal seed sectors across African countries. With a growing geographic scope that covers 21 countries to date, TASAI promotes enabling environments for competitive seed systems that enhance access to locally adapted, affordable, and high-quality, improved seeds targeting smallholder farmers. More information is available online at www.tasai.org.

How to Apply

To apply, submit the following documents by email to (admin[at]tasai[dot]org) with the subject “Data Analyst recruitment”

Writing sample of a professional piece on which you are the main (or sole) author.

Writing sample of a professional piece on which you are the main (or sole) author.

Deadline: October 10, 2021 (maybe extended until position is filled)