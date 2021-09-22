Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



DATA ADMINISTRATOR/TRACING SECRETARY NAIROBI

Closing date: September 30, 2021

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

DATA ADMINISTRATOR/TRACING SECRETARY

NAIROBI

About the Job

The Data Administrator/ tracing secretary supports the Protection office in its data management processes. S/He monitors the Restoration of Family Links (RFL) -related forms and updates the data in the system.

This is a national/resident position based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Duties and Responsibilities

· Receives and dispatches all mails received from ICRC Delegation and Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS)

· Prepares the monitoring list and forms and dispatches the same to the relevant office

· Updates the ICRC data base related to the opening of tracing cases

· On a bi-annual basis extracts a report on all pending tracing cases and shares it with SRCS Tracing Coordinators for follow up purposes

· Captures the feedback received into the system and ensures that all closed cases are updated accordingly

· Ensures conformity to the set procedures and adherence to quality standards during the data entry for all the Restoring Family Links (RFL) cases

· Ensures proper record management and routinely files the enclosure list of pouches dispatched and received

· Follows up and ensures that the tracing documents are returned to ICRC after broadcast

Minimum qualifications and required competencies

· Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Business Management or equivalent qualification in a related field of study

· 2 years’ experience as a Data Administrator in a busy environment

· Solid experience in data management and familiar with various databases/software

· Fluency in written and spoken English and Somali language

· Excellent organizational and communication skills

· Ability to work independently and in a multicultural environment

· High level of confidentiality

· Proficiency in MS Office Suite

We Offer

· A challenging job opportunity within a dynamic work environment in an international humanitarian organization

· Training and development opportunities

· A competitive salary with benefits, based on the ICRC Compensation and Benefits framework

How to Apply

Apply by sending your cover letter and CV addressed to the Human Resources Manager, ICRC Somalia Delegation, on the email address sokrecruitment@icrc.org. Your cover letter must indicate your current salary and your expected salary range. The closing date is 30th September 2021. Clearly indicate the position title in the subject line of your email message. **

NOTE THAT ONLY EMAILED APPLICATIONS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Any enquiries about the position should be addressed to *sokrecruitment@icrc.org.***

Click on the link for information on data protection: Personal data protection information**