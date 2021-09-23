Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 September 2021 – Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinard Omanyala, has a very supportive girlfriend and baby mama.

Omanyala revealed that his girlfriend has stuck with him through thick and thin, including paying rent and taking care of the bills when he was jobless.

“She was paying the rent, taking care of the bills because she was working.

“She would bring the money to the table and say, this is for training, rent and food,” he said in a heart-felt speech yesterday when he was being gifted a new car by Odibets.

“I would come from training and find her at home ready to take care of me. She would have warm water ready to massage me, and I felt good,” he added.

Omanyala’s girlfriend and baby mama is a fitness enthusiast just like him.

They train together at times.

Look at these cute photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.