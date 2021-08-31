Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Shopit Limited is a fully-fledged purchasing agency catering to the purchasing needs of a wide variety of clientele in the East African region.

We aim at becoming the most trusted avenue for accessing all world’s products. To achieve this goal we are looking for like minded individuals to fill this key role:

CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE

Job responsibilities

Serve clients on all modes of engagement e-messages, calls, social media, and face to face.

Provide accurate, valid and complete information promptly to clients as their guide through the purchasing process.

Initiate the fulfilment process upon payment and keep clients informed and engaged on the progress of their orders.

Respond to all requests for quotation sent through all modes of engagement.

Ensure clients’ issues and complaints are addressed speedly and effectively.

Handle after-sale-related queries such as warranty.

Job qualifications

Minimum of six months experience.

Proficiency in oral AND written English.

Must be a proficient computer and internet user.

Must be willing to work six days a week. (Monday – Saturday).

Must be willing to work on commission.

How To Apply

Interested applicants may share their curriculum vitae and application letters to

resourcing@shopit.co.ke