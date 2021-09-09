Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Contact Centre Multilingual Customer Service Executive

REFNO: CSE-CC-001_09_2021

Exceptional service is the core of our business, and highly committed Customer Service Executives are critical to the delivery of our quality promise. A strong candidate should possess excellent listening skills, the ability to understand a customer’s problem quickly and be able to identify and recommend appropriate solutions. The candidate should be multilingual have a clear and pleasant speaking voice and be very fluent in English combined with the one of the following languages.

Luganda – Uganda

Amharic – Ethiopia

Twi -Ghana

Swahili – (Coastal or Tanzania preferable)

Some of the responsibilities include:

Manage a large number of Inbound and outbound calls in a timely manner to professionally take or cancel orders, provide information about products and services, or obtain details of customer complaints.

Refer unresolved customer grievances or special requests to designated departments for further investigation.

Identify customers’ needs, clarify information, research every issue, and provide solutions to achieve customer satisfaction.

Keep records of customers’ interactions, recording details of inquiries, complaints, and comments as well as actions taken. Process orders, forms, and applications.

Desirable Skills & Qualifications:

Bachelors in PR/ Communication/ Marketing.

Impressive telephone etiquette and excellent computer applications and keyboard skills with at least 60WPM.

Great verbal and written communication skills as well as the ability to work in a team.

Excellent interpersonal skills to be able to react effectively and calmly in emergencies and within strict guidelines.

Candidates should have the capability to maintain the trust of customers while maintaining customer confidentiality.

2+ years’ experience working in a contact center

A strong understanding of Contact Centre best practices

Please note the candidate must possess valid immigration papers and work permit.

How To Apply

If this sounds like you, send your job application to hr@calltronix.com on or before 12th September 2021