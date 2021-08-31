Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client in the service industry is looking to hire a Customer Retention Officer.

Workstation: Nairobi

Job Purpose;

To manage customer service / retention / return on portfolio / CVC / Account Management, and operate as the lead point of contact for any and all issues, concerns and matters raised internally and externally that are specific to customers within the East Africa Region.

Main Tasks and Responsibilities

Manage portfolios of customers in jeopardy within dedicated territory/valued customers effectively in conjunction with Sales, Operations and Business Management, to maximise portfolio retention.

Manage customer service team and ensure the quality of calls and target calls is met where this may be established.

Work closely with Department Heads and address any issues related to existing customers

Resolve problems aligned to complaint resolution and customer in jeopardy procedures by clarifying issues; researching and exploring answers and alternative solutions; implementing solutions; escalating unresolved problems. Identify “contracts in jeopardy” through ongoing scheduled contact with customers and take all reasonable action necessary to take the contract out of jeopardy and where possible resign.

Respond to customer issues and enquiries within the expected time frame. Build and maintain strong, long-lasting customer relationships. Negotiate contracts and close agreements to maximize profit.

Develop a trusted advisor relationship with key accounts, customer stakeholders and executive sponsors. Ensure the timely and successful delivery of our solutions according to customer needs and objectives.

Communicate clearly the progress of monthly/quarterly initiatives to internal and external stakeholders. Develop new business with existing clients and/or identify areas of improvement to exceed sales quotas. Forecast and track retention metrics including save results and loss value forecasts on a daily basis and update immediately when customer status may change.

Proactively engage with customers in line with company contact method and quantity requirements. Resigning existing customers to extend agreement duration. Work with customers nearing or outside of their contract expiration date to renegotiate and resign the portfolio.

Identify and grow opportunities within the Countries and collaborate with sales teams to ensure growth attainment. Assist with high severity requests or issue escalations as needed. Maintain accurate records of all sales and activities including sales calls, presentations, closed sales, and follow-up activities via the standard procedures.

Work cross functionally with the service delivery teams to ensure customer needs are being met. Establish customer needs and identify secondary or hidden needs, attempting to add value accordingly. Sell additional services by recognizing opportunities to up-sell accounts; explaining features. Complete understanding of the company pricing, opportunity creation and follow up model.

Apply pro-active retention call cycle calls to customers in line with KPI’s and record customer interactions and relationship cycle transactions. Perform troubleshooting on all customer issues and schedule all field service calls as required. Update customer contact records to maintain current data. Use all available reports and internal relationships to develop solutions that address the customer needs.

Ensure that Net Promoter Score (NPS) outbound call KPIs are achieved each month

Manage and oversee that Account Management portfolios are distributed as per correct Tier Functions – Report activity vs KPI for all Key Stakeholders

Track and monitor all incoming Complaints & Customer Termination Requests

Track and Monitor customers on Suspension, Drive ROP

Provide telephone coverage in the Support Centre, during holiday or busy times.

Ad hoc admin duties as and when required by the Managing Director or the Management

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Administration or any relevant field

A minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in the same position

Management/Supervisory skills is a Must

Customer Service/Account Management, & Data analysis/excel skills

Strong IT Skills

Good administration and communication skills.

How To Apply

All applications should be done on or before close of business 15th Sep 2021 on link below:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted